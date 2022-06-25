One of the many ways the Britons have chosen to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is by hosting largescale picnics. Not unlike our own 4th of July celebrations here, the Britons are getting into the spirit of the celebration by pulling out their lawn furniture and popping up tents in the middle of the streets. A picnic is an opportunity to gather with friends or family for the purpose of eating a packed meal outdoors. And, in case you missed it this year, International Picnic Day is June 18, so be sure to put it on the calendar for next year. In the meantime, pick a day or an evening soon to take advantage of the summer season and dine al fresco. Whether your picnic takes you to a park, backyard, or some other destination, make sure you have the essentials — a basket of delicious food and treats, a cooler of refreshing drinks, and a large blanket to spread out on the ground.
Easy Beef Tortilla Wraps
8 flour tortillas
2-3 TBSP. Italian salad dressing
1 small red bell pepper, thinly sliced
½ of a red onion, thinly sliced
16 thin slices deli roast beef
8 deli thin slices sharp cheddar cheese or Provolone cheese
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray lightly with cooking spray. Place the bell peppers and red onions on the lined baking sheet and bake in a preheated 375-degree oven until softened, about 15 minutes. Layer the cheese and roast beef slices onto each tortilla, then drizzle the Italian dressing over the top. Add the bell pepper and onions on one end of the roast beef and roll up over the pepper and onions. Slice the wraps in half. Use foil or plastic wrap to tightly wrap the tortillas and refrigerate for about an hour before serving.
Turkey, Guac, and Cheese Sandwich
2 slices of a thick sourdough or wheat bread
2 TBSP. mayonnaise
4 TBSP. guacamole
2-3 slices turkey
2 slices Monterey Jack, Swiss, or Havarti cheese
4 slices bacon, cooked
2 slices tomato
2 TBSP. butter softened
Heat one tablespoon of butter in a skillet over medium heat. Spread one tablespoon of mayonnaise onto each slice of bread. Then, spread 2 tablespoons of guacamole onto each slice of bread. Layer the turkey, cheese, bacon, and tomato on one slice of bread. Place the second slice of bread on top. Place sandwich into the melted butter in the warm skillet. Spread the remaining tablespoon of butter onto the top slice of bread. Cook for for 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown and cheese has melted. Use another heavy skillet or pan to press down the sandwich in the pan. Then flip over and brown the other side.
Southwest Corn and Pasta Salad
13 oz. rotini pasta, cooked al dente (can use cavatappi)
Olive oil
30 oz. frozen corn, prepared (or can use 2 cans of corn), drained
1 cup Cotija cheese (or can use 1 ½ cups sharp white cheddar cheese)
¼ cup freshly chopped cilantro
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
3 ½ TBSP. fresh lime juice
2 tsp. lime zest
1 tsp. chili powder
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper
Cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain. Toss the cooked noodles with some olive oil, salt, and pepper. Allow to cool to room temperature. In a bowl, stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic powder, lime juice, lime zest, chili powder, cayenne pepper, and salt and pepper (to taste). Add the pasta, corn, Cotija cheese, and cilantro to a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the pasta and toss to coat. Note: You can add slices of chicken to the salad. Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro and serve with a few fresh lime wedges for squeezing over the salad.
Broccoli Salad
2 heads of broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces (about 4-5 cups)
1 cup red onion, diced
5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
2 TBSP. red wine vinegar
2 TBSP. sugar
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. garlic powder
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 TBSP. sunflower seeds, optional
In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, sugar, onion powder, and garlic powder until well incorporated. Stir in the broccoli, red onions, bacon, salt, and pepper. Add in the shredded cheese and sunflower seeds. Cover and refrigerate for 5-6 hours before serving.