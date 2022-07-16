Here are some general tips for children’s safety around portable pools.
Empty and put away smaller portable pools after every use.
Once the pool is set up, ensure high levels of supervision.
Fence portable pools and encourage your neighbors to do the same.
Cover larger portable pools and put access ladders away when adults are not present.
Install alarms on doors leading from the house to the pool area that will alert you when someone enters the pool area.
Teach children to swim, float and other basic life-saving skills; do not consider young children “drown-proof” because they have had swimming lessons.
Make sure your neighbors, babysitters and visitors know about the pool’s presence in your yard.
Learn and practice CPR so you can help in an emergency.
Pool Safety: Simple Steps Save Lives provides simple safety tips for keeping children and families safe around all pools and spas. Practicing these tips can help reduce the number of drownings and near drownings among young children.
Portable pools vary in size and height, from tiny blow-up pools to larger designs that hold thousands of gallons of water. They are easy to use, affordable and fun for the family. But portable pools can be deadly and present a real danger to young children.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that from 2005 to 2008, submersion fatalities associated with portable pools averaged 35 deaths each year for children 4 and under.