Getting outside for a little recreation is a must for children and adults.
Helmet Safety: I make sure my grand children wear a properly fitted helmet when riding a bike, scooter, skateboard, etc.
Hoverboards: To reduce the risk of fire, charge hoverboards only when you are there to watch it, and never charge it overnight.
Swimming: I always designate a “Water Watcher” while kids are in the pool, and have pool barriers to prevent unsupervised access.
Backyard Trampolines: Set ground rules before you let kids jump on the trampoline to reduce the risk of injuries. The fires is: One jumper at a time.
General Playground Safety: Warmer temperatures mean playground equipment can get dangerously hot. Always check surfaces to avoid burns.
Riding: When riding a bike, skateboard or scooter, wearing the proper helmet can significantly reduce the risk of head injury in the event of a fall. Remember, make sure the helmet fits. In addition, it must have a chin strap and buckle that will stay securely fastened during impact. When buying a bike helmet, look for the label that reads: “Complies with U. S. CPSC Safety Standards for Bicycle Helmet.” Regularly check your helmet for cracks or degradation, and replace the helmet after it’s been in a crash. Additionally, select a safe riding area for children, away from roads and cars.
Hoverboards: Do not us or charge a hoverboard unless it bears a lab certification mark (e.g., U.L., ETL, CSA, SGS). Which shows that it meets the UL2272 safety standard. But note: this lab certification mark does not guarantee that a hoverboard will not overheat or catch fire. Be sure to charge hoverboards within view and not overnight. Keep a working fire extinguisher handy. Gear up (including a helmet) before riding, and stay out of the street.
Drowning Prevention: Backyard pool? Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death among young children under age four. CPSC encourages all kids to learn how to swim, and parents should consider the regular use of life jackets (not inflatable water wings). Parents and caregivers should designate a Water Watcher- someone who watches children in the water at all times. Explain to children that they should stay away from pool drains, which can present a serious entrapment and drowning hazard. (Check to be sure that your pool drain has ben replaced by one that reduces this risk.) Layers of protection around swimming pools, such as self-locking gates, fences, door locks, and pool alarms help to keep kids safe. Drowning happens so fast-you never know which safety step will save a life until it does.
Trampoline Safety: Trampolines can be fun for children, but they can also be dangerous. Serious accidents can occur on trampolines when colliding with another person or landing improperly while jumping or doing stunts. That’s why it’s important for adults to always supervise kids and set ground rules: only one jumper at a time, and no summersaults, because landing on the head or neck can cause paralysis. Also, make sure your trampoline has shock-absorbing pads that completely cover its springs, hooks and the frame of the structure. Place the trampoline away from trees, and make sure it has a net enclosure to help prevent injuries from falls.
Home Playgrounds: What kid doesn’t like to swing and slide for fun? Playgrounds are a great way for children to get some activity into their day. As the weather turns warmer, avoid burns from hot playground equipment by touching the plastic or metal surfaces yourself before kids begin playing. To prevent strangulation, never attach jump ropes or pet leashes to equipment, and make sure that there are no drawstrings on children’s clothing . The most common type of playground injury is children falling from a piece of equipment. That ‘s why surfaces underneath and around playgrounds should have a 9 to 12 inch deep layer of wood chips, mulch, sand, pea gravel or mats made of safety tested rubber.