The grass is growing, the birds are chirping, and spring weather is in the air. These warm weather days are perfect for grilling out. Recently, we have grilled quite a bit of lamb leg steaks. To prepare your lamb chops or steaks for the grill, simply marinate the lamb in some olive oil, onion salt, coarse black pepper, fresh garlic, thyme, and rosemary for several hours prior to grilling, and the lamb steaks will grill up so tender and juicy. For a yummy cheeseburger, incorporate a fuss-free mixture of salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a dash of onion powder in the meat before pressing into patties. Also, no matter what meat you place on your grill, put a small pat of butter on top of the meat during the last few minutes of cooking or place a pat of butter on top of the cooked meat while resting on a platter. The butter enhances any meat you are grilling and gives it an extra boost of flavor. Shrimp kabobs are also a tasty option or, if you prefer, make veggie kabobs instead. Sprinkle the fresh vegetables with some Greek seasoning for added flavor. Now is the time to grab your tongs and fire up the grill!
Thai-Inspired Pork Chops for the Grill
6 boneless pork chops
3 TBSP. light brown sugar
3 TBSP. peanut butter
2 TBSP. soy sauce
½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
½ tsp. ground ginger
1-2 dashes cumin
1 garlic clove, minced
1 ½ TBSP. dried minced onion
1/3 cup orange juice
2 tsp. lime juice
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
Cook the brown sugar, peanut butter, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, ginger, cumin, garlic, and minced onion in a saucepan over medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Stir in the orange juice and lime juice and heat for 1-2 minutes. Pour the mixture over the pork chops, and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Grill the pork over medium-high heat for 10 minutes on each side or until done.
Grilled Shrimp and Vegetables in Foil
2 lbs. large peeled and deveined shrimp
2-2 ½ cups sliced potatoes (1/4-inch thick)
3 cups broccoli florets
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup butter, melted
4 tsp. Cajun seasoning
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. coarse ground pepper
¾ tsp. minced garlic
¼ cup butter (1/2 stick), cut into 6 pieces
1 large lemon, cut into 6 slices
Cut 6 sheets of heavy-duty foil about 16 inches long; spray the middle of each sheet with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir together ¼ cup melted butter, Cajun seasoning, black pepper, salt, and minced garlic. Toss with the shrimp, sliced potatoes, broccoli, and onion until evenly coated. Divide the mixture in the center of the prepared foil sheets. Place a piece of butter on top and a slice of lemon on top of each. Fold over the short edges of the foil and seal edges. Then, fold over the long sides until edges meet; fold over again and seal the edges. Repeat with the other five packets. Place shrimp packets on a grill with the folded sides up. Grill over medium heat at 375 degrees, covered, until the shrimp turns pink and the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.
Grilled Scallops
1 ½ lbs. large scallops
¼ cup olive oil
2 TBSP. fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
Pinch or two of crushed red pepper flakes
2 tsp. minced garlic
Lemon slices, garnish
Note: When you remove the scallops from the packaging, pat them dry with paper towels before tossing them in the marinade. In a bowl, stir together the olive oil, fresh lemon juice, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, and minced garlic. Add the scallops to the bowl and toss to coat. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 15-20 minutes. Thread the scallops onto skewers, and grill over medium high heat. (If you use smaller scallops, use a grill pan over medium high heat instead.) Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until the scallops turn opaque. Note: If you choose to grill the scallops directly on the grate, make sure the grill is coated with oil so they don’t stick.