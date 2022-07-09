Summertime calls for cool, crisp, and refreshing foods. Food that tastes good as well as recipes that are simple and versatile will make your summer meals memorable. Try a unique salad that features both vegetables and fruit. Homemade sauces or dressings will take a bland salad or meat dish to the next level. Additionally, find ways to incorporate the fresh produce that is available in your area. Whether berries, herbs, or garden variety vegetables, just toss those right in to any of these recipes in order to add your own unique spin to the dish.
Summer Salad with Maple, Honey, and Poppy Seed Dressing
Spring salad mix or other salad greens (about 10 cups)
1 large peach, sliced into thin wedges
1 cup sliced strawberries
½ cup blueberries
1 small avocado, thinly sliced
½ cup chopped pecans
¾ cup shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
Dressing:
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1 TBSP. honey
¾ tsp. Dijon mustard
1 ½ TBSP. fresh lemon juice
1 ½ TBSP. champagne vinegar
½ tsp. kosher salt
2 tsp. poppy seeds
Place the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake until combined, or place in a blender and pulse until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Place the salad mix in a bowl and top with the sliced fruit, berries, avocado, pecans, and shredded cheese.
Greek Chicken Kebabs with Tzatziki Sauce
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
2 TBSP. freshly minced garlic
¾ TBSP. salt
1 TBSP. Greek seasoning blend
1 TBSP. parsley
2 ½ lbs. boneless chicken breasts, cut into cubes
Mix all ingredients together in a gallon ziplock bag. Marinate for 15 minutes. Place chicken cubes onto metal skewers and place on a grill grate that has been sprayed with olive oil. Grill over 375-degree heat for about 15-20 minutes, flipping halfway through. Serve with tzatziki sauce.
Tzatziki Sauce
1 large cucumber, seeded (or use an English cucumber)
1 tsp. sea salt
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
2-3 tsp. white wine vinegar
2 TBSP. extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp. freshly chopped dill
½ tsp. salt
Peel and grate the cucumber. Add 1 tsp. salt to the grated cucumber and place in a colander. Allow to drain out the liquid for 15-30 minutes. In a bowl, stir together the garlic, plain Greek yogurt, white wine vinegar, dill, olive oil, and salt. Squeeze out any remaining liquid from the grated cucumber and add to the bowl. Stir well, and refrigerate for at least one hour. Drizzle with additional olive oil before serving. Note: Serve with pita bread and as a topping for the grilled chicken.
Stuffed Zucchini
5-6 medium zucchini
3 cups crushed butter crackers
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional for sprinkling on top
1 small onion, minced
2 TBSP. minced parsley
1 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. black pepper
2 large eggs, beaten
3-4 TBSP. butter
Cut off the ends of the zucchini and cook in boiling water with salt for 5-10 minutes or until tender. Halve lengthwise. Use a spoon to remove the pulp. Combine the pulp, crushed cracker crumbs, cheese, onion, parsley, salt, pepper, and eggs. Fill the zucchini shells with the mixture and dot with butter. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 25 minutes; remove from oven, sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese, and bake for an additional 5 minutes.
Zesty Cucumber Salad
3 large cucumbers, peeled and sliced
1 onion, chopped
1 cup white vinegar
¾ cup sugar
Dash of salt
1/3 cup olive oil
1 package dry Italian dressing mix
Bring the vinegar, sugar, salt, olive oil, and dressing mix to a slow boil, about 3 minutes. Pour over the cucumbers and onions and chill for 2-3 hours.