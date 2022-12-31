Bringing in the new year is a time to celebrate. Many communities will entertain their citizens with a firework display for the celebration. It is always a better choice to attend these events instead of using fireworks yourself.
Leave fireworks to the professionals
The best way to protect your family is to not use any fireworks at home. Instead, attend public fireworks displays and leave the lighting to the professionals.
If you plan to use fireworks, make sure they are legal in your area.
Be extra careful with sparklers
Little arms are too short to hold sparklers, which can heat up to 1,200 degrees. How about this? Let your young children use glow sticks instead. They can be just as fun but they don’t burn at a temperature hot enough to melt glass.
Closely supervise children around fireworks at all times.
Take necessary precautions
Do not wear loose clothing while using fireworks.
Never light fireworks indoors or near dry grass.
Point fireworks away from homes, and keep away from brush, leaves and flammable substances.
Be prepared for an accident or injury
Stand several feet away from lit fireworks. If a device does not go off, do not stand over it to investigate it. Put it out with water and dispose of it.
Always have a bucket of water and/or a fire extinguisher nearby. Know how to operate the fire extinguisher properly.
If a child is injured by fireworks, immediately go to a doctor or hospital. If an eye injury occurs, don’t allow your child to touch or rub it, as this may cause even more damage.
Rita Smith, who has retired from Floyd County Safe Kids, is a safety advocate.