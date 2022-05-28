My family, along with many others water loving people will be heading to the lake this weekend. There have been a couple of boating accidents in our area this past week that may have been prevented. I would like to share some tips to help make your time on the water a safe one.
WEAR A LIFE JACKET
Always have your children wear a life jacket approved by the U.S. Coast Guard while on boats, around open bodies of water or when participating in water sports.
Make sure the life jacket fits snugly. Have kids make a “touchdown” signal by raising both arms straight up; if the life jacket hits a child’s chin or ears, it may be too big or the straps may be too loose.
INFANT APPROPRIATE LIFE JACKETS
According to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Office of Boating Safety, babies should not travel on a boat—including rowboats, kayaks, motorboats, and sailboats until they are at the appropriate weight to wear an approved personal flotation device (PFD).
Hold on to your baby while also wearing your own life jacket. Car seats are not a good option. If the boat were to capsize, the seat would sink instantly.
KEEP LITTLE KIDS WARM
Infants and young kids are at a higher risk for hypothermia, so if you are taking a baby on a boat, just take a few extra precautions to keep your baby warm. If your children seems cold or are shivering, wrap them tightly in a dry blanket or towel.
DON’T RELY ON SWIMMING AIDS
Remember that swimming aids such as water wings or noodles are fun toys for kids, but they should never be used tin place of a U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device (PFD).
CHILDPROOF YOUR BOAT AND DEVELOP SOME BASIC RULES
Explain some basic boat rules and have everyone follow them. Children need to understand and follow rules such as keeping their hands and feet inside the boat at all times and not running on a boat.
LEARN FROM THE PROFESSSIONALS
Enroll older kids in a boating safety course. Better yet, enroll with them.
Get a vessel safety check every year for free from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons
USE YOUR BEST JUDGEMENT
A large portion of boating accidents that occur each year involve alcohol consumption by both boat operators and passengers. To protect your safety and loved ones around you, it is strongly recommended not to drink alcoholic beverages while boating.
We know you have a million things to do, but learning CPR should be on the top of the list. It will give you tremendous peace of mine and the more peace of mind you have as a parent, the better. Redmond Hospital offers CPR training.
Make sure there’s a working carbon monoxide alarm on any motorboat to alert your family to any buildup of toxic fumes from the engine.
Let your teen operate a boat only in supervised setting and in adherence to the laws in your area. Laws regarding the operation of a boat or watercraft vary from community to community.
TEACH YOUR KIDS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN OPEN WATER AND POOLS
Teach children that swimming in open water is not the same as swimming in a pool. They need to be aware of uneven surfaces, river currents, ocean undertow and changing weather. Try to gain knowledge of what lurks under the water you are in. Some lakes are built over farmland with trees and brush.
Make sure kids swim only in areas designated for swimming.
Teach children not to dive into oceans, lakes or rivers, because you never know how deep the water is or what might be hidden under the surface.
ACTIVELY SUPERVISE KIDS IN AND AROUND OPEN WATER
Every child is different, so enroll your child in swimming lessons when you feel he or she is ready. Teach children how to tread water, float and stay by the shore.
Make sure an adult is present whenever a teen is operating a personal watercraft.
Floyd County Safe Kids wants everyone to have fun on the water. By following a few rules everyone will return home safely.