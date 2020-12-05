The Rome Music Teachers Association recently held their annual Jazz and Pop Competition in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University. Twenty-one students were judged on musicianship (phrasing, dynamics, musical style, articulation, rhythmic accuracy, musical nuance, and appropriate tempo); technique, and performance (stage presence, commitment to interpretation, memorization, and musical character).
Students receiving certificates were Abbie Mae Henry, Stephanie Washington, Miranda Lin, T.J. Brown, Lucy McDowell, Daniel Washington, Emmaline Henry, Christian Washington, Kaelyn Vasquez, Elijah Ely, Christianna Schwartz, Emalee Collins, Christopher Neal, Elizabeth Scott, Gabriel Henry, Charlie Lataif, Emma Frances Cromartie, Elijah Scott, Christian Lombard, Anna Rose Reid, and Ellie Schwartz.
Primer Division winners were 1st place: Stephanie Washington, 2nd place: Abbie Mae Henry; Elementary Division winners were 1st place: Christianna Schwartz, 2nd place: Elijah Ely, 3rd place: Emmaline Henry; Intermediate Division winners were 1st place: Christopher Neal, 2nd place: Elijah Scott, 3rd place: Charlie Lataif; and Advanced Division winners were 1st place: Anna Rose Reid, 2nd place: Ellie Schwartz.
The festival chairperson was Kathryn Nobles and the adjudicator was Julie Bearden Carver. Teachers whose students participated were Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Leigh Robison, Dr. Jerico Vasquez, and Kyla Cummins Zollitsch.