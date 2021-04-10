The Rome Music Teachers Association recently presented a Baroque Festival in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University.
Fourteen students participated in the event and were required to perform any memorized piece from the Baroque era.
The winners in the Early Elementary Division were: Honorable Mention — Wesley Shevchenko, 2nd place — Gabriel Henry, and 1st place — Christanna Schwartz.
In the Late Elementary Division, the winners were: Honorable Mentions — Christopher Neal and Benson Wei, 2nd place — Clay Sabino, and 1st place — Ansley Combes.
The winners in the Intermediate Division were: Honorable Mentions — Andrew Neal and Cai Sabino, 2nd place — Allie Hudgins, and 1st place — Anna Rose Reid.
In the Advanced Division, the winners were Honorable Mention — Aden Conrad, 2nd place — Sam Galysh, and 1st place — Ellie Schwartz.
The adjudicator for the event was Dr. Beibei Lin from Valdosta State University.
Those teachers whose students participated were Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Sandy Yeargan, and Kyla Zollitsch.
The association invites the public to visit their website at www.romemta.com for additional information regarding Rome Music Teachers Association.