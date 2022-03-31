The Rome Music Teachers Association recently presented a Sonatina and Sonata Festival in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University.
The winners in Division 1 were Alex Natarella - Outstanding Performer, Danny Wilson - Award of Excellence, and Emmaline Henry - Honorable Mention.
Division 2 winners were Christanna Schwartz - Outstanding Performer, Gabriel Henry - Award of Excellence, and Christopher Neal - Honorable Mention. Other participants were WanLing Chen, Connor Creel, and Will Galysh.
The winners in Division 3 were Rebecca George - Outstanding Performer, Meredith Walker - Award of Excellence, Andrew Neal - Honorable Mention, and Cai Sabino - Honorable Mention. Other participants were Sam Galysh, Kaelyn Vasquez, and Nina Mayer.
Division 4 winners were Anna Rose Reid - Outstanding Performer, Ellie Schwartz - Award of Excellence, and Seth Stringer - Honorable Mention. Other participants were Benson Wei and Aden Conrad.
The festival coordinators were Amy Neal and Dr. Jerico Vasquez. Teachers whose students participated were Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Christina Toole, Dr. Jerico Vasquez, Sandy Yeargan, and Kyla Zollitsch. The adjudicator for the festival was Dr. Mason Conklin. The association invites the public to visit their website at www.romemta.com for additional information regarding Rome Music Teachers Association.