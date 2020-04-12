Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., recently celebrated its 112th Founder’s Day.
The chapter encompasses Floyd, Bartow, Polk, and Carroll counties and includes more than 70 members, many who live in Rome. Civic projects have benefited Rome residents and organizations throughout the years.
The recent anniversary celebration took place in Cedartown. Mrs. Tabitha presided over the Founders’ Day Celebration. President Sherry Turner extended greetings and Vice-President Yvonne Prater gave the occasion. Ruby Morgan, Historian, rendered a reflection on the sorority journey. A musical selection by Shanequa Ross, Tukeirai Pittman, and Rosie Walker. A spoken word was given in honor of the celebration by Danielle Rogers and a praise in dance by Ceporah Couch-Wiggins. In conjunction with honoring the AKA Founders, newly crowned “Pearl Members (members of the sorority for 65 years) were presented by Dr. Sherri Garrett.
Pearl Member Honorees – Henrice Berrien and Laney Stevenson
Henrice Predetha Berrien, oldest of five siblings was born Jan. 23, 1934 in Rome to the late Henry Clifford Thomas and the late Eunice Predetha (Whatley) Thomas.
Berrien married on May 10, 1955, and to this union Charlayne P. Berrien and Joel Berrien Jr. were born. She has four grandchildren Charnice, Christa, Jaylon, and Christian; two great-grandchildren, Paris and Christopher.
She attended Rome City Schools and graduated from Rome Colored High in June 1950. She attended Savannah State University where she received a B.S. degree. She did additional studies at the University of Chicago, Shorter College, Berry College, Atlanta University and Tuskegee University.
Berrien has been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. since 1952. She joined that sisterhood at Gamma Upsilon Chapter at Savannah State University 68 years ago. After her graduation in 1954, Henrice became a Charter member of Theta Omicron Omega Chapter, May 27, 1967. Through numerous community service programs implemented by Theta Omicron Omega, she has served as: President (twice) 1981-1983 and 1999-2001, Vice-President (twice), Secretary (three times), Assistant Secretary (twice), Corresponding Secretary, Hostess, Ivy Leaf Reporter (twice), Historian, Parliamentarian, Door Keeper, and Chaplain (three times or whenever needed). She served on many committees and workshops.
Laney Montgomery Stevenson, a retired educator, is a native of Floyd County having been born in Lindale, to the Rev. Herman and Hattie Smith Montgomery. She attended Floyd County Schools and in 1952, she moved, with her parents to Rome where she attended Main High School graduating in 1953 as Class Salutatorian. Upon high school graduation, she entered Knoxville College in Knoxville, Tennessee earning a bachelor’s degree in Education with a major in English and a minor in History in 1957. Laney began her teaching career in 1957 at Main High School where she taught English and Developmental Reading for ten years before being assigned to West Rome High School in 1968 where she continued teaching for 20 years. In 1971, she received her Master’s degree in English from West Georgia College, now The University of West Georgia.
In 1988, Laney retired from teaching the first time. For approximately a year, she volunteered at the Rome/ Floyd County Library and at the former Coosa Valley Technical College, now Northwestern Technical College. Soon after volunteering at Coosa Valley Tech, she was hired as a part-time teacher assisting adults in obtaining their GED certificates. According to Laney, this was one of the most rewarding times of her entire teaching career. In 2005, she retired for a second time after devoting 46 years to the teaching of high school students and adults.
Laney remained active in her church, sorority, and community. Some of her volunteer and community efforts since retirement include, but are not limited to the following:
An After- School Volunteer Tutor for several church groups and other organizations including Greater Mount Calvary, Thankful Baptist Church, Lovejoy Baptist, Metropolitan United Methodist, 100 Black Men of Rome, the South Rome Family Connection Center, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Service Sorority, Inc.
An initiator and organizer of several programs for children and youth including: A Rites-of-Passage Program for at-risk girls in grades 4, 5 and 6; along with her husband, John, a Godfather Ministry for at-risk boys in grades 4, 5 and 6.; a Summer Academic Program, S.T.E.P. (Summer Tutorial Extravaganza Program) for elementary through high school students and a YEP Program (Youth Empowerment Program) including SAT Preparation.
Along with her husband, John, Laney helped to organize several other outreach ministries including: a community food pantry and clothing Bank for East Rome residents; a sick/ shut-in ministry at local nursing homes and a “Feed the People Day,” preparing free meals for the sick and shut-in on week-ends. In 1988, in conjunction with the 4- Day Birthday Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the couple initiated and organized the First Annual Family Prayer Breakfast and served as chairpersons for 23 years.
After the introduction of the 2020 honorees, Charlayne Berrien, Lanetta Stevenson, and Mary Ann Callins presented a tribute to the honorees. Dr. Annette Toler, Chaplain, rendered the blessing of food for dinner. A musical selection by Marvin Williams was dedicated to the honorees.
Kristin Hall introduced the keynote speaker. The keynote speaker was Melanie Bales. Melanie is excited to have been appointed in July 2018 as the Cluster V Coordinator for the South Atlantic Region and the 2018 Soror of the Year for Pi Alpha Omega Chapter. A proud HBCU graduate of Tuskegee University, Melanie is a professional Registered Nurse, currently working as the Nursing Supervisor for the second largest public-school district in the State of Georgia, and also serves as President for the Georgia Association of School Nurses.
Another important portion of the Founders’ Day program was the presentation of the Theta Omicron Omega Chapter’s 2020 Soror of the Year by 2019 Soror of the Year, Dr. Shanell Butler. After acknowledgement and closing remarks by Sherry Turner, President, all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at the event sang the sorority International Hymn and the program concluded.