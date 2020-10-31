Ruritan National’s president will attend the Armuchee Ruritan Club’s Nov. 17 meeting.
The session will be held at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church.
This will mark the second consecutive year the club’s November meeting will have served as a district meeting.
Inspirational remarks by Linward Hedgspeth, the organization’s national leader, will be among the meeting’s highlights. Hedgspeth’s wife, Anne, will also attend.
Other nationally prominent Ruritans in attendance will include: Donna Jo Poulton of South Carolina; James Mills Jr., National Secretary; Brent Wheeler, President of the Ruritan National Foundation which oversees donations; and Les Hopper, a Floyd countian and past national director.
After a brief club meeting, Steve Mullins (himself an Armuchee Ruritan) will preside.
An estimated 35 people will attend the session, including members of other nearby Georgia and Alabama clubs.
In addition to Hedgspeth’s remarks, the meeting’s highlights will include a silent auction and 50/50 drawing.
Local club leaders hope to take advantage of an Armuchee Ruritan project by showing their national counterparts American flags mounted along local roads with the cooperation of area businesses.