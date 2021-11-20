First row (left to right): Wesley Shevchenko, Daniel Washington, Danny Wilson, Stephanie Washington, Abbie Mae Henry, Wyatt Latta, Joyce Williams. Second row left to right): Miranda Lin, Cyan Herrington, Christian Washington, Kaelyn Vasquez, Luis Garcia, Emmaline Henry, Joanna Lin. Third row (left to right): Anna Rose Reid, Grayson Davis, Raina Hooper, Gabriel Henry, Andrew Neal, Christopher Neal, Emalee Collins
The Rome Music Teachers Association recently held their annual Jazz/ Pop Competition in Bell Recital Hall at Berry College.
Twenty-one students were judged on musicianship (phrasing, dynamics, musical style, articulation, rhythmic accuracy, musical nuance, and appropriate tempo); technique, and performance (stage presence, commitment to interpretation, memorization, and musical character).
Students receiving certificates were Joyce Williams, Wyatt Latta, Abbie Mae Henry, Luis Garcia, Stephanie Washington, Danny Wilson, Emmaline Henry, Daniel Washington, Kaelyn Vasquez, Christian Washington, Emalee Collins, Miranda Lin, Joanna Lin, Christopher Neal, Cyan Herrington, Andrew Neal, Gabriel Henry, Wesley Shevchenko, Raina Hooper, Grayson Davis, and Anna Rose Reid.
Primer Division winners were 1st place: Abby Mae Henry, 2nd place: Wyatt Latta, 3rd place: Stephanie Washington; Elementary Division winners were 1st place: Kaelyn Vasquez, 2nd place: Emalee Collins, 3rd place: Danny Wilson; Miranda Lin and Joanna Lin were awarded Star Performer medals for performing a duet. Intermediate Division winners were: 1st place: Gabriel Henry, 2nd place: Wesley Shevchenko, 3rd place: Andrew Neal; and Advanced Division winners were 1st place: Anna Rose Reid, 2nd place: Raina Hooper, 3rd place: Grayson Davis.
The festival chairperson was Kathryn Nobles and the adjudicator was Dr. Andy Nevala, Director of Jazz Studies at Jacksonville State University. He holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Jazz Piano Pedagogy from the University of Colorado, Boulder, a Master of Music degree in Music Theory and Composition from the University of Northern Colorado, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from Boise State University. He is widely in demand as guest conductor, performer, and clinician. Teachers whose students participated were Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Leigh Robison, Dr. Jerico Vasquez, and Kyla Cummins Zollitsch.