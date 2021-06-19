The Rome Music Teachers Association had its annual spring luncheon and business meeting at the home of Catherine Seigler.
The meeting was conducted by RMTA president, Amy Neal. The minutes were read by Shelley Reid and Kyla Cummins-Zollitsch presented the treasurer’s report to the members.
Officers for 2021-2022 are Christina Toole, president; Jerico Vasquez, vice-president; Kyla Cummins-Zollitsch, treasurer, and Shelley Reid, secretary. It was announced that the GMTA Conference is scheduled for Nov. 4-6 at Piedmont University. The new proposed calendar of events was discussed for next year, which includes a workshop/master class, fall recital, Jazz and Pop Competition, Christmas on the Keys, National Federation of Music Clubs junior festival, gold cup recital, and a Sonatina and Sonata Competition in the spring.
Martha House was recognized and honored for her retirement after 45 years as a private piano teacher.
Following the meeting, lunch was served on the porch. Those teachers attending were Kris Carlisle, Kay Greene, Martha House, Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Leigh Robison, Catherine Seigler, Christina Toole, Jerico Vasquez, Sandy Yeargan, and Kyla Cummins-Zollitsch.
The association invites the public to visit their website at romemta.com for additional information regarding Rome Music Teachers Association.