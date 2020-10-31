Twelve piano students recently performed in the Rome Music Teachers Association Fall Recital in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University. Those performing were Miranda Lin, Alexandra Williams, Rebecca George, Atticus Bradley, Kaelyn Vasquez, Elizabeth Scott, Christopher Neal, Harper Lee, Joanna Lin, Elijah Scott, Emalee Collins, and Charlie Shane. Teachers whose students performed were Kay Green, Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Leigh Robison, Dr. Jerico Vasquez, and Kyla Zollitsch.
The association also recently held their annual membership meeting at Seven Hills Church. RMTA president, Amy Neal, called the meeting to order. Shelley Reid, secretary, read the minutes from the officers’ meeting in May, and the treasurer’s report was given by Kyla Zollitsch, treasurer. The calendar of events was discussed and finalized. The events planned for the year are a Fall Recital, Jazz and Pop Festival, National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festival and Gold Cup Recital, Baroque Spring Competition, and the National Guild Piano Auditions.
Mrs. Neal announced that the GMTA State Conference had been moved to an online format due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and will be held on November 6-7. The MTNA National Conference is scheduled for March 13-17 in Atlanta. The meeting was then adjourned. Those present were Steve and Mary Barnes, Kay Green, Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Leigh Robison, Dr. Jerico Vasquez, Wade Wright, Sandy Yeargan, and Kyla Zollitsch.
The association invites the public to visit their website at www.romemta.com for additional information regarding Rome Music Teachers Association.