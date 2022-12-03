Primer and Elementary Divisions: First row (left to right): Tristan Vasquez, Lucy Tramonte, Abbie Mae Henry, Stephanie Washington, Ellie Chandler, Cecilia Tramonte, Daniel Washington, Sam Thompson. Second row (left to right): Wesley Shevchenko, Lucy McDowell, Gabby Ward, Wyatt Latta, Danny Wilson, Wesley Hawk, Gabriel Henry, Emmaline Henry
Intermediate and Advanced Division: First row (left to right): Atticus Bradley, Thomas Williams, Maggie Thompson, Christian Washington, Kaelyn Vasquez, Joshua Lee, Rebecca George, Rileigh Wiebers. Second row (left to right): Cleo Goltz, Connor Creel, Christopher Neal, Charlie Lataif, Emalee Collins, Gabriel Henry, Jacob William, Anna Rose Reid
The Rome Music Teachers Association recently held their annual Jazz and Pop Competition in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University.
Thirty-one students were judged on musicianship (phrasing, dynamics, musical style, articulation, rhythmic accuracy, musical nuance, and appropriate tempo); technique, and performance (stage presence, commitment to interpretation, memorization, and musical character).
Students receiving certificates were Tristan Vasquez, Lucy Tramonte, Wyatt Latta, Abbie Mae Henry, Ellie Chandler, Wesley Hawk, Cecilia Tramonte, Sam Thompson, Wesley Shevchenko, Lucy McDowell, Gabby Ward, Stephanie Washington, Danny Wilson, Emmaline Henry, Daniel Washington, Christopher Neal, Atticus Bradley, Kaelyn Vasquez, Charlie Lataif, Maggie Thompson, Thomas Williams, Cleo Goltz, Connor Creel, Christian Washington, Emalee Collins, Gabriel Henry, Joshua Lee, Rebecca George, Rileigh Wiebers, Anna Rose Reid, and Jacob Williams.
Primer Division winners were 1st place: Wyatt Latta, 2nd place; Tristan Vasquez, 3rd place: Lucy Tramonte; Elementary Division winners were 1st place: Lucy McDowell, 2nd place; Danny Wilson, 3rd place: Emmaline Henry; Duet (Exhibition) Star Performers: Emmaline Henry and Gabriel Henry; Intermediate Division winners were 1st place: Emalee Collins, 2nd place: Gabriel Henry, 3rd place: Thomas Williams; and Advanced Division winners were 1st place: Joshua Lee, 2nd place: Jacob Williams, 3rd place: Anna Rose Reid.
The festival chairperson was Miss Jordan Walker and the adjudicator was Miss Haley Gravitte. Teachers whose students participated were Kim Briggs, Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Leigh Robison, Dr. Jerico Vasquez, and Kyla Cummins Zollitsch.