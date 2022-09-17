The Rome Music Teachers Association recently held their annual membership meeting at Berry College.
RMTA president, Christina Toole, conducted the business meeting. Kim Briggs, Jessica Briggs, Stacy Todino, Missy Schmidt, and Cole Rener were introduced and welcomed.
The minutes from the May meeting were read by secretary Shelley Reid, and the treasurer’s report was given by Kyla Zollitsch, treasurer.
It was announced that the GMTA conference will be held at Kennesaw State University, Nov. 3-5. The calendar of events was discussed and finalized. The events planned for the year are a Shorter University Hymn Festival, Fall Recital at Berry College, Jazz and Pop Competition at Shorter University, Christmas on the Keys Fundraiser at the Spires, National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festival at Berry College, June Montgomery Recital at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Workshop and Masterclass with Huu Mai, at Shorter University, Romantic Spring Competition at Shorter University, and Guild Auditions at Berry College.
After the meeting was adjourned, refreshments were served. Members present were Gina Hicks, Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Leigh Robison, Christina Toole, Dr. Jerico Vasquez, Jordan Walker, and Kyla Zollitsch.
The association invites the public to visit their website at www.romemta.com for additional information regarding Rome Music Teachers Association.