At our very core, we are a social club for the Rome area; we are open to anyone who wishes to join and be part of our group.
Nearly half a century ago, The New Romans Club was established to help facilitate the integration of new people moving into the area – to help them meet people, learn the whereabouts of the best places to shop and eat, and make them feel a part of Rome. It was intended to be a short-term solution that would last two years. Eventually the two-year membership limit was eliminated and expanded to those who had experienced lifestyle changes.
The club has thrived, grown and changed with the times. We even survived the pandemic. Today we welcome anyone in the area who wishes to join – new to Rome, native to Rome, or anywhere in between – and there is no time limit on membership. We value our native Rome population for their wealth of information and knowledge of this beautiful area we all call home; and we help newcomers acclimate quickly and settle in to our lovely area.
“The club was a lifesaver for me when I moved here from Texas,” said President Lucy Coyle. “I moved here knowing only my son and his family, and the club took me in and made me feel part of this lovely town.”
“We are not a charity, however; we have raised money for charities,” said Cory Huskins, Activities Chair. “We are a social club with many interest groups within the organization.”
She lists several of them as: Book Club, Canasta, Hand & Foot, Mahjongg (Wright Patterson and American), Out to Lunch Bunch, Dinner Club, Mexican Train, Bunko, Bridge, Game Time, Hiking, Golf, Pickleball, and the theater and music concerts. The club welcomes starting new groups if a member has an interest or hobby they would like to share, and there is usually an organized, scheduled group activity or event once a month. In addition, there are several parties at member’s homes.
The Rome Social Club meets for a luncheon the first Wednesday of the month September to May at the Coosa Country Club. Our first meeting, Wednesday Sept. 1, is the Activity Fair for the 2021 — 2022 season when members sign up to be included in groups and upcoming events that interest them.
Annual membership dues are $25 for an individual and $40 for couples. If you are interested in becoming a member or guest speaker, please contact Marilyn Lindholm, 706-237-7272, dmlindholm238@gmail.com. If you’d like to attend our luncheon, please contact Ruthie Patton at Ruthpatton6277@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.