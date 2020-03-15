Lavender View Garden Club members met Feb. 24 at the Rome Federated Garden Clubs Garden Center.
Hostesses were Suzanne Field and Adine Shepherd. It was the club’s 62nd birthday. Peggy Carmon, President, called the meeting to order and Reba Lindsey gave the devlotional and blessing for lunch. The Club was saddened by the death of longtime member, Marion Richards. It was decided to make a monetary donation to the Garden Center Renovation in her memory.
As a Garden Therapy project, members had brought donations of diapers for Restoration Rome and it was decided to purchase more diapers with funds from the club treasury for this project. Ann Bradfield will deliver the diapers.
Peggy Carmon stated that the club needed to support the Garden Club of Georgia State Projects. The club decided to send monetary donations to the Marshall Forest, roadside beautification, historic preservation and national disasters.
The next meeting will be March 23 at the Garden Center with Suzanne Smith as hostess. Betty Kuykendall, Program Chairman, gave a brief program on Hellebores, commonly called Lenten Roses. She gave helpful tips on their growth and distributed printed information about different varieties. The meeting was adjourned and members admired a container holding several different varieties of daffodils from the yard of member Adine Shepherd. Everyone was encouraged to go by her yard and admire the many daffodils in bloom.
Members were then invited to tables covered in lavender cloths and centered with a container of daffodils. The food area was centered with a glass globe-like container with purple to lavender violets which were distributed as gifts after the meeting.
A covered dish lunch followed with a cake decorated int he club’s color of lavender. Small lavender sachets tied with lavender ribbon were given as birthday gifts to all members.