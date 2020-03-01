Delores Chatman spoke to the Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association during the February meeting concerning Black History Month.
She read the poem “The Negro Speaks of Rivers” by Langston Hughes. In the poem, Hughes takes readers on a journey through the deep, ancient roots of Africans and black people across the African diaspora. He compares his soul to the deep and ancient rivers of the Euphrates, Nile and Mississippi.
The themes include connecting to one’s roots, cultural memory, the African diaspora and freedom from slavery. In “The Negro Speaks of Rivers,” Hughes beautifully speaks of the soulful connection of African-descended people living in the U.S. to the sol of Africa.