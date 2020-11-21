Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently hosted a Virtual VP Debate Watch Party and a Get Out and Vote Forum. It was organized by Theta Omicron Omega Chapter’s Connection Committee and Chairman Janice Brownlee.
Its Primary Goal was to bring awareness to the ongoing fight for justice and equality in the African-American community and to encourage people within the community to vote. The effort took place over two chapter events.
On Oct. 7, Theta Omicron Omega partnered with Sigma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Rho Pi Lambda Chapter to host a Virtual Vice-President Watch Debate Party. During the Debate Watch Party, Sherry Turner, chapter president, brought greetings to the community. TOO Connection Chairman also issued a wrap up statement expressing the importance of voting and of completing the 2020 US Census.
On Oct. 20, TOO member, Meredith Lilly, Esq., led the effort as a moderator in hosting Theta Omicron Omega Chapter’s first “Virtual Get Out and Vote Forum,” a virtual interactive conversation on voter education and registration in support of the “When We All Vote” campaign on which was promoted via Zoom. The informative event also spoke about the importance of completing the 2020 U.S. Census. The forum featured panelists Crystal Bercer- Author/Journalist; Alan Williams- Political Strategist; Juli McShay — Political Science Professor, and Christopher Bruce — Lawyer/Professor.
“The members of Theta Omicron Omega Chapter are AKAs that L.E.A.D. (Learn, Empower, Advocate, and Decide). We understand the connection of voting and the Census and how the two enable change to occur in our communities. So, we will continue to encourage completion of the Census and implement voter education, registration, and mobilization programs to lead our community to the polls on November 3, 2020,” said Sherry Turner, Chapter President.
The ladies of Theta Omicron Omega Chapter were looking forward to continuing their efforts of bringing “Supreme Service to All Mankind” throughout the election season. Over 250 members, students and community guests attended the chapter’s voting awareness events.
On Oct. 5, the ladies of Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® hosted a free community program called Virtual Pink Table Talk Breast Cancer Awareness Forum.
Held virtually via Zoom, the free event featured speaker, Cassandra M. Williams, Esq., who highlighted her knowledge to increase awareness about Breast Cancer and other issues prevalent to women. The Women’s Healthcare and Wellness Committee and Chairman Felicia Montgomery organized the observance.
Members wore a splash of pink, listened to facts and figures on breast cancer given by Nurse Attorney, Williams, and three guest received prizes. During the event, the speaker also offered information and support to those affected by breast cancer.
The Breast Cancer Awareness Impact Day is Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority initiative for Women’s Healthcare and Wellness Target 2. Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also referred to in America as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is an annual international health campaign organized every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.
Women’s Healthcare and Wellness, one of the sorority’s international programs, focuses on several Health initiatives: breast cancer awareness and prevention, heart health, nutrition and wellness, and care for the caregivers. Alpha Kappa Alpha will continue to raise community awareness of critical health issues impacting African-American women.
Led by 30th international president, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha is a sisterhood of national and international stature. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college trained members, empowered by a commitment to servant leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope. Theta Omicron Omega Chapter is proud to have been serving Bartow, Carroll, Floyd, and Polk counties for fifty-three years.
“The energy and enthusiasm at of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA) Theta Omicron Omega Chapter’s “Virtual Pink Table Talk Breast Cancer Awareness Forum” was phenomenal,” said Sherry Turner, president of the Theta Omicron Omega Chapter. More than 40 members, students and community guest attended the chapter’s awareness forum. For more information about Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., visit www.aka1908.com or www.too1908.org