Crooner Greg Robbins will be a guest vocalist when the the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble performs its upcoming concert on March 5 at the Rome City Auditorium.
Robbins is a Berry College graduate and has since moved out of state but returns to Rome for this special event called “Greg Robbins Sings Sinatra.”
Sam Baltzer of Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles which is hosting the show, said he’s excited for the concert that will feature some of the best loved Sinatra tunes.
“We have the original charts that Frank used to record his hits with the Count Basie Orchestra so the concert will be quite authentic,” Baltzer said.
The concert will feature songs such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “More” and “The Best is Yet to Come.” The Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble will also be performing some instrumentals including “Blackbird” by the Beatles and the Stan Kenton arrangement of “Maria” from West Side Story.
Another special guest for the performance is Jackie Beard, a Rome native who was a faculty member at the acclaimed Berklee College of Music in Boston but is retiring back Rome.
“We’ll feature him on a jazz standard in the concert,” Baltzer said. “Jackie’s first music teacher in Rome was Mr. Johnny Shook, an alumnus of the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra and now age 96 who we hope will be in the audience.”
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, starting at 7 p.m., at the Rome City Auditorium. The R.O.M.E. season ticket is valid for this event, and additional tickets may be purchased for $15 at the Rome Kroger, at the door, or at eventbrite.com. Students may get tickets for $10 at the door only.