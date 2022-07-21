Grammy and Emmy nominated soprano Indra Thomas will be the special guest when the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble presents “Indra Thomas Sings Jazz” on Aug. 20 at the Rome City Auditorium.
Thomas is one of the world’s leading interpreter’s of Verdi’s Aida. She has performed with the London Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, and other leading orchestras around the world.
And she happens to be an “Artist in Residence” for Voice at Berry College.
Thomas studied at Shorter College and has traveled the world to international acclaim. She’s considered one of the foremost Aidas in the world, and has appeared at many of the world’s great opera houses such as the Metropolitan Opera and the Vienna State Opera. She has appeared with top orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, the London Symphony, and Leipzig’s Gewandhaus Orchestra. Her debut at Carnegie Hall in “Messa di Requiem” by Verdi received excellent public and critical acclaim. She has a particular affinity for Verdi roles, her signature ones being in “Aida,” “Il Trovatore,” “Un Ballo in Maschera,” “Don Carlo” and “Otello” — as well as the Requiem, her favorite Verdi work.
“We are thrilled to once again share the stage with Indra,” said CTJE director Sam Baltzer. “She is not only an amazing artist but she is also such a great human being. It’s a pleasure to make music together. We’ll do some great songs by Gershwin, Cole Porter and more, including songs made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, and Billie Holiday.”
The concert takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Rome City Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.
The R.O.M.E. season ticket is valid for this performance, and additional tickets are available at eventbrite.com and at the Rome Kroger store for $20 each. Tickets are also available at the door, including a student ticket for $10 (cash or check only).
The Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble was founded in 1988 by Baltzer and is now in its 35th year. The 17-piece band is comprised of area band directors and the best professional jazz musicians from northwest Georgia. R.O.M.E. is sponsored by Georgia Highlands College, Rome Area Council for the Arts, Profile Extrusion Company, the Montessori School of Rome, as well as individual donors.