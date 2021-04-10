It seems that we have had as many spring type days as we have winter days. I know that most folks are ready to get out and clean up the dead leaves and brush around their home. I hope everyone will clean up their yard of debris and give your home a makeover for Spring.
ACTION STEPS FOR AROUND YOUR HOME:
CLEAR leaves and other vegetative debris from roofs, gutters, porches and decks. This helps embers from igniting your home in case of a grass and woods fire.
REMOVE dead vegetation and other items from under your deck or porch, and within 10 feet of the house.
SCREEN in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.
REMOVE flammable materials (wood piles, propane tanks) within 30 feet of your home’s foundation and outbuildings, including garages and sheds. It is can catch fire, don’t let it touch your house, deck or porch.
Wildfire can spread to tree tops. PRUNE trees so the lowest branches are 6 to 10 feet from the ground.
KEEP your lawn hydrated and maintained. If it is brown, cut it down to reduce fire intensity. Dry grass and shrubs are fuel for wildfire.
Don’t let debris and lawn cutting linger. DISPOSE of these items quickly to reduce fuel for fire.
INSPECT shingles or roof tiles. Replace or repair the shingles that are loose or missing to prevent ember penetration.
COVER exterior attic vents with metal wire mesh no larger than 1/8 inch to prevent sparks from entering the home.
ENCLOSE eaves and screen vents using 1/8 mesh metal screening to prevent ember entry.