MerryMakingArt will be hosting a Hocus Pocus Party on Sept. 15 at John Henry’s Grill on Broad Street.
The event takes place from 6-9 p.m. and is a class in which participants will be taught how to make a 48-inch porch leaner.
The cost of the class is $45. All supplies will be provided and payment must be received by Sept. 10. Your paid invoice will reserve your spot.
To RSVP, visit the following link, https://forms.gle/GZCQ7V9jgYKz1s1h9 and fill out the information requested.
Hand sanitizer will be available at each table and participants are encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask.
The class will begin at 6:05 p.m. and seating is limited.