The City of Rome is one of eight Georgia municipalities which will receive a federal subgrant from the Georgia State Historic Preservation Office to support historic preservation activities.
The city has received $12,000 to fund phase 1 of a Historic Resources Survey for the “Between the Rivers” local historic district.
“We are excited to be awarded this grant for the first time in Rome,” said Community Planner, Brittany Griffin who applied for the grant. “The grant will be used to update Rome’s data in the Georgia Historic Resources Survey, which is an ongoing, statewide survey of buildings, sites, structures, and objects of historical, architectural, and cultural significance. The survey is designed to facilitate the collection of basic information needed statewide to support historic preservation activities.”
The survey data will provide updated resources for the public. The city will digitize the updated survey for personal research, real estate marketing, genealogy, and personal curiosity. The city’s current survey is not digitized; and is approximately 2,000 pages long.
The city’s last Historic Resources Survey was completed in 1998, however the State Historic Preservation Office says surveys should be completed every 10 years to maintain a revolving survey. This grant will serve to provide the needed updates to the survey.
For questions or additional details, call Community Planner, Brittany Griffin at 706-236-5025.