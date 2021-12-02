Rome residents who love the sound of Christmas standards will be happy to know that on Dec. 20, a concert featuring some of the best loved songs from yesteryear.
“BUICEntennial Productions presents “A Bing Crosby Christmas starring Jared Bradshaw, featuring the music of the Andrews Sisters at the Rome City Auditorium.
Broadway veteran and Shorter grad Jared Bradshaw of “Jersey Boys,” and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory returns to Georgia to celebrate the holidays with the music of Bing Crosby.
He’ll lead a swinging band featuring the joyful harmonies of the Andrews Sisters sung by Georgia talents Maggie Salley, Molly Wiley, and Alyssa Michelle. Unforgettable hits include “Jingle Bells,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “Mele Kalikimaka,” and “White Christmas.”
Tickets are priced at $40. Tickets can be purchased by calling the BUICEntennial Productions box office at 678-664-7892, in person the day of the show at the venue, or online at brownpapertickets.com (search BING CROSBY).
Bradshaw is a Broadway veteran who most recently appeared in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Previously, he was a long-time cast member of the Tony Award-winning musical “Jersey Boys.”
“Bing Crosby Christmas” starring Jared Bradshaw featuring the music of the Andrews Sisters will take place Dec. 20 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.