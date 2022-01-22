The Chubbtown community holds a special historical significance in Floyd County.
It was founded as a colony of free African Americans in 1864 and although the original community itself no longer exists, a small but important part of Chubbtown is still very much alive.
Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church is one of the oldest African American churches in rural Georgia. Built in 1870, it is now the only surviving structure of the original town and its history is tied as closely to that community as it is to one particular family, the Chubbs.
In 1990, Chubb Chapel was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places and like many rural churches, it has an interesting and rich history, one which is being told by an organization called the Historic Rural Churches of Georgia.
HRCGA was founded in 2012 with a mission to research, document and ultimately preserve historic rural churches across the state. They have photographed and researched hundreds of rural churches across Georgia and documented their findings on a website, hrcga.org. The organization has recruited a group of talented photographers to document these historic treasures and bring them to life through images on the site.
Most of the churches were organized in the 18th and 19th centuries and are located in the rural countryside or in a rural village of less than 2,000 population.
Several Floyd County churches are documented on the site including Chubb Chapel. We hope to feature more of Floyd County’s rural churches in the future. Our hope is that, like the HRCGA, we can help readers understand and appreciate the historic and cultural value of our rural churches. And perhaps through this appreciation, they can be preserved and remembered.
Here is the HRCGA’s story about Chubb Chapel, with photos by Tom Reed...
The beautiful sanctuary you see above was built in 1870, and is one of the oldest African American churches in rural Georgia. The Gothic Revival style church is unique in its architecture as well as its history. The church is located in a southeastern part of Floyd County in the historic community of Chubbtown, established by the Chubb family, a free black family that migrated there in the early 1860s. The church sits on one acre of land deeded by Henry Chubb and his brothers on August 8, 1870 to the Trustees of the Methodist Episcopal Church for $200. The church is the only surviving structure of the original town and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990. The history of Chubb Chapel and, in fact Chubbtown itself, should be seen within the context of the Chubb family history, dating back to at least 1775 according to the National Register.
Isaac Chubb, born about 1797 in North Carolina, appeared as a free black in the 1830 Census of Caswell County, North Carolina and shortly thereafter migrated to north Georgia sometime before 1833, when his first child is recorded as having been born in Georgia. The 1850 census indicates that the Isaac Chubb family was domiciled in Morgan County, Georgia. At some time in the early 1860s, the family migrated to Floyd County before the Civil War. Isaac Chubb and his eight sons and two daughters (William, Henry, Anna, John, Thomas, Jane, Jacob, Isaac, Jr., Nicholas and George) thus arrived in Floyd County and ultimately established Chubbtown.
The Chubb brothers began purchasing real estate during the war and in the post reconstruction period. In time, these holdings became a self-sufficient community known as Chubbtown, providing goods and services to white and black residents of the surrounding areas. The community, serviced by its own post office, was composed of a general store, blacksmith shop, grist mill, distillery, syrup mill, saw mill, wagon company, cotton gin and a casket factory. The Chubb brothers were very industrious and in the 1870 census, the brothers were listed as blacksmith, wagon maker, house carpenter, sawmill operator and farmers.
Some Chubb family members still live in the community as well as nearby Cave Spring, Cedartown, and Rome. Others have migrated to places across the United States. Today, Chubb descendants have served in a number of fields including ministry, education, law, medicine, acting/modeling, construction, corporate, the service industries, and sports. The Chubb family is a significant part of Georgia’s history. The church is alive and well and continues strong after almost 150 years. We are all indebted to them for their loving stewardship of one of Georgia’s most historic treasures.
Visit hrcga.org to find out more about other historic rural churches in Georgia and to submit photos and information you may have.