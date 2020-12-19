The Christmas Season is upon us. This is a time of year when folks decorate their homes more than any other time of year. Here are a few tips to help guide you to make your Christmas a safe one.
Candles and Lights
Use only U.L. or FM approved lights and never overload circuits. You should never plug more than three strings of lights into one another and then into an outlet.
Never leave holiday lights or candles unattended.
Never use candles on a Christmas tree.
Place candles where they will not be knocked down.
Keep lights or candles away from anything that could easily catch fire.
Inspect all lights and cords before using them. Discard all lights with cracked or broken wiring.
Always use non-flammable holders, Advent wreaths, etc.
Christmas Trees
Christmas trees are a part of the traditional holiday celebration. If not handled properly, they can cause an extremely dangerous fire threat. A dried out 6 ft. Christmas tree can completely burn in 15 seconds.
When purchasing an artificial tree, look for the label “Fire Resistant”.
Secure the tree stand to keep it from toppling.
When buying a live tree, look for one that is not shedding needles. If branches snap when bent, the tree is already too dry. If the needles fall off in your hand the tree is too dry.
Keep trees watered. A mixture of lemon-lime soda and water will keep a tree moist longer.
Keep trees away from all heat sources including fireplaces and room heaters or potbelly stoves.
When the tree becomes dry, discard it promptly.
Holiday Decorations
Keep wrapping paper and ribbons away from heat sources. This includes candles, lights, stoves and heaters.
Put decorations high enough on the tree so your child or pet can’t reach them. Children can choke or cut themselves on ornaments, ornaments hangers or tinsel and can be poisoned by older painted ornaments that contain lead.
Wrapping paper and ribbon should be thrown away in trash containers, not in fireplaces. Burning paper and ribbon could cause a chimney fire.
Holly and mistletoe are poisonous. Keep them away from children.
General Rules
Keep a fire extinguisher on hand and know how to use it before you need it. KEEP YOUR BACK TO THE DOOR.
HAVE AN EMERGENCY ESCAPE PLAN. PRACTICE THE PLAN!
KEEP MATCHES, LIGHTERS, CANDLES, DECORATIVE LIGHTS AND ELECTRICAL DECORATIONS OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.
TEST YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS MONTHLY AND REPLACE THE BATTERIES AT LEAST TWICE A YEAR.
REMEMBER: SMOKE ALARMS MAKE GREAT CHRISTMAS GIFTS.