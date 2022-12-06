Two nights of fun, entertainment and holiday music returns to the Rome City Auditorium as Scott Thompson and a handful of talented musicians bring "Christmas Back Home" to Broad Street on Friday and Saturday.
This is the show's sixth year and singer/songwriter Scott Thompson said he envisioned a local musical event that folks could make a holiday tradition.
“One of the reasons I set out to do with this concert from the beginning was so people could make it part of their Christmas traditions,” Thompson said while driving around in his car with Nat King Cole Christmas music playing on the radio. “I felt like there wasn’t anything quite like this in Rome and it was something I wanted to experience so I thought I’d just go ahead and do it myself.”
The concert will feature classic Christmas songs with a twist including multiple genres and multiple singers. From rock to reggae and jazz to country, audiences will toe tap and clap their way into the Christmas spirit.
The band includes Thomson on vocals and guitar, Marc Johnson on sax and woodwinds, Michael Magno on vocals and piano, Anthony Avitollo on Trombone, Adam Daniel on trumpet and flugelhorn, Bill Wear on trumpet, Lance Price on guitar and vocals, Jeff Brewer on bass and vocals, and Kyle Van Rooyen on percussion.
"It's all the Christmas songs you know and some originals that have become show favorites," Thompson said. "
"Christmas Back Home" has grown to 10 shows across the region including stops in Bainbridge, Marietta, Macon, Cartersville and as far away as Franklin, North Carolina.
The Rome shows will take place Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. both nights. The Cartersville show will take place at the Grand Theater on Dec. 22 starting at 7 p.m.