Scott Thompson never gets tired of Christmas music.
You might imagine he’s had enough of it. Even before this holiday season began he’s been thinking about it, writing it and rehearsing it ahead of a string of performances of “Christmas Back Home.” But he hasn’t. He loves listening to it and performing it.
And that’s a good thing because his creation, a Christmas concert called “Christmas Back Home” has become a holiday tradition for many Rome families.
This is the fifth year the concert will come to the Rome City Auditorium, bringing a variety of Christmas tunes — classic and contemporary.
“One of the reasons I set out to do with this concert from the beginning was so people could make it part of their Christmas traditions,” Thompson said while driving around in his car with Nat King Cole Christmas music playing on the radio. “I felt like there wasn’t anything quite like this in Rome and it was something I wanted to experience so I thought I’d just go ahead and do it myself.”
What he did himself was envision and create a Christmas concert that incorporates a 9-piece band, beloved holiday music, lights and decorations to get local families in the Christmas spirit.
The concert takes place Dec. 10 and 11 at the Rome City Auditorium.
Band members include Jeff Brewer, Kyle Van Rooyen, Marc Johnson, Michael Magno, Lance Price, Bill Wear, Adam Daniel and Anthony Avitollo.
“We’ll be playing all the Christmas classics everyone knows,” Thompson said. “There’s ‘Winter Wonderland,’ ‘The Christmas Song,’ ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Feliz Navidad’ and a ton of other great songs.”
But the cool thing about Christmas Back Home is that Thompson and the band put their own spin on some of the classics, such as a Latin jazz version of “Feliz Navidad” and a soul version of “Merry Christmas Baby.”
Thompson even incorporates some of his own original music into the show. He wrote “Everyday is Christmas with You” and “Tell it to the Elf” just for the show.
He and the band have been working on arrangements since the summer and in October they’ve been rehearsing. What started out as a Rome Christmas concert has turned into a mini holiday tour with performances of “Christmas Back Home” taking place in Bainbridge, Dallas, Duluth and even in North Carolina. But true to it’s name, the last performances will be back home in Rome.
The show runs between an hour and 45 minutes to two hours.
Thompson said he’s been blown away by the community’s support of the event. Friends have driven from Maryland, Florida and Maine to see the show and of course the Rome community makes sure the shows are well attended each year.
They’ve done so well that Thompson wanted to give back this year and has offered tickets to staff and residents of the Open Door Children’s Home as well as the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter so that they too can enjoy the magic of Christmas through these musical performances.
“That’s the spirit of the show anyway,” he said. “It’s about feeling good, feeling the Christmas spirit. And that’s what Christmas is about. It’s about doing for others and taking care of others and being good to one another.”
Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids 6-12 years old and free for children five and under. Advance tickets are available online at christmasbackhome.com.
Tickets will also be available at the door before each show. At-door tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids 6-12 years old and free for children five and under.