Chris Jackson has been appointed as Chairman of the Heart of the Community Foundation Board of Governors for 2022-2023.
Jackson is a partner at McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe, LLP, where he represents clients in a wide variety of criminal and civil matters. Jackson also provides legal counsel including serving as the Assistant Attorney for Floyd County. He also serves, part time, as the Chief Municipal Judge for the City of Rome.
A native of Cave Spring and 2002 graduate of Darlington School, he attended the University of Georgia where he graduated Cum Laude with an A.B.J. in Journalism and Broadcast News. After college, he joined the staff of Congressman Phil Gingrey as Communications Director and Press Secretary in Washington, DC.
Returning to Georgia, he attended Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law where he graduated Cum Laude in 2012. While in law school, he met his wife, Catherine, an attorney in Summerville.
He is a past president of the Rome Bar Association and represents the Rome Judicial Circuit on the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia. He is a past president of the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation and a graduate of Leadership Rome.
He and his family live in Rome and attend the First Baptist Church of Rome, where Jackson serves as a Deacon.
The Heart of the Community Foundation’s mission is to recognize individuals in Rome and Floyd County for their community service and recognize agencies whose missions promote heart related and humanitarian missions. Each year recipients are honored at “An Affair of the Heart”, a black-tie gala sponsored by AdventHealth Redmond. The 37 th annual event is planned for February 25, 2023, at the Taylor Estate.
Other board members include Andrea Pitts, Chair-Elect; Megan Otwell, Secretary; Angie Beard, Treasurer; Kristy Brown Past-Chair; Luke Chaffin; Barbara Earle; Jake Hager; Mandy Maloney; Sarah Martin; Brooks Mathis; Sarah Molnar; Shannon Newby; Artagus Newell; Jennifer Perkins; William Richardson; Michelle Rikard; Jim Talley; Heath Rogers; Lauren Sklar and Dwight Stout.