Rome residents who can’t make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras can get a taste of the fun right here in Rome when Chieftains Museum hosts its Mardi Gras Spectacular on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The event, sponsored by Louisiana Hot Sauce, will feature a Louisiana-influenced dinner buffet and live music by Scott Thompson & the Clocktower Power Band.
The venue is Coosa Country Club located at 110 Branham Ave.
Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a cash prize of $1,000. Chances are 1 in 200, and the winner will be drawn at the Mardi Gras Spectacular. Tickets can also be purchased in advance and you do not have to present to win.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to support various preservation projects happening at Chieftains, making it possible for museum staff and board members to continue the mission of preserving and interpreting the history of the 19th century Cherokee through the life, home, and property of the Ridge family.
Dress for the event is festive cocktail. A prize will be awarded for the best Mardi Gras mask. The winner will be voted on by attendees.
Tickets for the Mardi Gras Spectacular are $100 for individuals, and there are only 200 tickets available. A portions of each event ticket sale is tax-deductible.
The Mardi Gras Spectacular is sponsored by the Friends of Chieftains Museum with all proceeds benefiting the museum.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit online at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Credit and debit cards will be accepted in addition to checks and cash.
Family Day and Seed Swap
Chieftains will host its Family Free Day and 10th Annual Outdoor Seed Swap on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The event will take place on the museum campus at 501 Riverside Parkway.
The Seed Swap is an informal event co-sponsored by the museum along with the Berry College Department of Environmental Science and Studies and Floyd County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers.
The purpose of the Seed Swap is to encourage the production and protection of heirloom seeds and plant varieties that are at risk of being lost. Seed saving was particularly important to Cherokees such as Major Ridge in order to sustain his family through the winter months and provide crops for the spring and summer.
This year’s program will be outdoors in the Major Ridge Demonstration Garden on the Chieftains Museum campus. In case of weather, the event will be held indoors at the Chieftains Museum. Participants are encouraged to bring their own open-pollinated/heirloom seeds, plant cuttings, seedling, saplings or other gardening-related items like implements, seed packets, or scionwood to share/trade with other guests.
Dr. Brian Campbell, Chair of the Berry College Department of Environmental Science and Studies, will provide a presentation on the basics of seed-saving and agricultural biodiversity conservation at 1 p.m. and the seed swapping will take place from 2-3 p.m. Campbell, Berry College students, and Master Gardeners will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss seed saving for those who attend.
Chieftains Museum will be open for a Family Free Day in conjunction with the Seed Swap. Visitors can tour the museum and create take-home craft projects during the event.
The Seed Swap is a free event open to the public.