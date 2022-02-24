Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will the 9th Annual Floyd County Seed Swap on the museum campus from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.
The Seed Swap is an informal event co-sponsored by the museum along with the Berry College Department of Environmental Science and Studies, Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful, Davies Homeless Shelters, and Floyd County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers.
The purpose of the Seed Swap is to encourage the production and protection of heirloom seeds and plant varieties that are at risk of being lost in order to provide a sustainable and diverse landscape in our community. According to the museum, seed saving was particularly important to Cherokees like Major Ridge in order to sustain his family through the winter months and provide crops for the spring and summer.
This year’s program will be exclusively outdoors in the Major Ridge Demonstration Garden on the Chieftains Museum campus. Participants are encouraged to bring their own open-pollinated/heirloom seeds or other gardening-related items like implements, seed packets, or scionwood to share/trade with other guests.
Dr. Brian Campbell, Chair of the Berry College Department of Environmental Science and Studies, will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss seed saving for those who attend.
Chieftains Museum will be open for a Family Free Day in conjunction with the Seed Swap. Visitors can tour the museum and create take-home craft projects during the event. This Family Free Day is sponsored by Friends of Chieftains Museum and donors Dawn & Scott Frutchey.
The Annual Floyd County Seed Swap is a free event open to the public. This event is weather-dependent and will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.
For more information on the Seed Swap/Free Day and other upcoming events, call the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.