The Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home annual Herb & Plant Sale will still be held this year but will switch to an online format due to the current health crisis.
Originally planned for the week after Easter, the Herb & Plant Sale will be held at an earlier date as an online, pre-order event.
Sale Chairperson Susan Hortman and her team of volunteers are choosing a limited selection of beautiful locally sourced plants that will be available for purchase by the public through the Chieftains Museum website.
To participate in the sale, follow these steps:
Visit the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org and choose plants for your spring gardens or containers beginning Friday, March 28 to Friday, April 3. You may order your plants three different ways — by ordering through the website and paying with PayPal, calling the museum to order and pay by phone with credit or debit card at 706-291-9494, or emailing your order to chieftainsplantsaleorders@gmail.com then mailing a check made to Chieftains Museum to P.O. Box 373, Rome, GA 30162.
The deadline to order plants for the 2020 online Herb & Plant Sale is Friday April 3, 2020.
Pick-up for plants will be held at the Community Building of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 10. For safety reasons, shoppers are asked not to get out of their cars. The should drive through the pick-up line and plants will be loaded into the car.
By receiving your plants on April 9 and 10, you can be sure your gardens and containers will look beautiful for the weekend and all of spring.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home thanks the community for making this vital fundraising event a success each year. Proceeds from this sale directly benefit the museum, allowing this National Historic Landmark to be preserved for our community for generations to come. Due to the modified nature of this year’s annual Herb & Plant Sale, the museum encourages anyone interested in sponsoring this fundraising event to consider adding an additional donation to your plant sale purchase.
For more information about the sale or the museum, visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.