Due to the success of last year’s sale as well as the remaining health restrictions, the Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home annual Herb & Plant Sale will be held online again this year.
The sale will follow the same format as 2020 with plants pre-ordered on the museum’s website, then picked up at a later date.
Sale Chairperson Keith Mickler and his team of Master Gardeners have chosen a selection of beautiful locally-sourced plants that are currently available for purchase by the public through the Chieftains Museum website.
Some of the featured plants this year include herbs: varieties of thyme, dill, sage, parsley & mint. This year’s sale also showcases new vegetable varieties like the Golden Bumblebee Tomato, a sweet cherry tomato that is yellow in color with orange stripes. Southern trees are another featured offering in the plant sale, with the White Fringe Tree and Southern Crabapple Tree sure to provide a stunning addition to any property.
To participate in the 2021 Chieftains Herb & Plant Sale, follow these steps:
Visit the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org and choose plants for your spring gardens or containers until Saturday, April 10. You may order your plants two different ways — by ordering through the website and paying with PayPal or credit/debit card or by calling the museum to order and paying by phone with credit or debit card at 706-291-9494.
The deadline to order plants for the 2021 online Herb & Plant Sale is Saturday, April 10.
Pick-up for plants will be held at the Community Building of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds from 3 p.m. — 7 p.m. on Friday, April 16 and 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. For safety reasons, customers are asked to stay in their cars, drive through the pick-up line and plants will be loaded into cars.
By receiving your plants on April 16 and 17, you can be sure your gardens and containers will look beautiful for the weekend and all of spring!
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home thanks the community for making this vital fundraising event a success each year. Proceeds from this sale directly benefit the museum, allowing this National Historic Landmark to be preserved for our community for generations to come. Due to the modified nature of this year’s annual Herb & Plant Sale, the museum encourages anyone interested in sponsoring this fundraising event to please consider adding an additional donation to your plant sale purchase.
For more information about the sale or the museum, visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.