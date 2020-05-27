Starting June 1, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is offering four themed packets as part of the “Summer Camp in a Bag” program.
The museum recognizes that many summer programs and summer camps are not available to students and families this summer due to quarantine restrictions and that parents may need new activities for students now that school has ended. In response, Chieftains will offer two themed activity bags in June and two themed activity bags in July to provide families with fun projects they can do from home while learning about Cherokee history and culture.
The first “Summer Camp in a Bag” kit will center on “Cherokee Daily Life” and features all the supplies and instructions for a variety of activities for one student including five daily life themed coloring sheets, a Cherokee Medicine Wheel activity sheet, how to make your own bead bracelet, how to make your own log cabin, how to make an animal totem necklace (based on the student’s birthday), a hot potato game, a rainbow fish weaving activity, a pack of crayons and a Chieftains Museum pen.
The cost for each “Summer Camp in a Bag” kit is $15 each plus tax or $25.00 plus tax for two bags. If paying by credit or debit card, a small processing fee may be charged.
Chieftains Museum members will receive a 10% discount on the total of their purchase. All proceeds from the “Summer Camp in a Bag” program will go directly towards maintaining the museum during the closure due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The “Cherokee Daily Life” activity bag will be available for pre-sale starting Monday, June 1 through Monday June 8 and will be available for curbside pick-up from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday June 12. To order your kit, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or email us at chmuseum@bellsouth.net.
The three additional activity bags with different themes and contents will be offered for pre-sale the weeks of June 15, July 6, and July 20.
Check the Chieftains Museum website, Facebook page and Instagram account for additional information on these three activity bags. For more information about the museum and our regular programming, visit the website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.