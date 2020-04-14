Looking for fun learning activities for the whole family during your quarantine? Want help with ideas for homeschooling your students? Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is proud to announce a new online learning initiative that will connect our communities near and far and will help the museum fulfill its mission to preserve and interpret the history of the 19th century Cherokee through the life, home, and property of the Ridge family.
“We wanted a way to let our audience know that the museum is still a valuable resource for them, even if they can’t tour the house at this time,” said Executive Director Heather Shores. “By providing an online experience, we hope that our community will be able to use these activities as a great way to learn about Cherokee history while providing a fun distraction during such a distressing time. We are all in this together.”
Online activities will be posted on the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org twice per week and will include a variety of craft and learning activities for students, families, or anyone looking for a creative way to learn about history. Simply click on the museum’s Events tab to see what activities are offered.
The online program started on Tuesday with coloring sheets originally created by Bob Harris that depict the Chieftains house in both 1819 and 1828. The public is encouraged to upload pictures of finished sheets to Facebook or Instagram and tag the museum to show off their (or their kids’) art skills.
All online activities posted by Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will be free to download. Be sure to check back regularly to find new activities for you and your family.
For more information about these activities or the museum, visit our website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.