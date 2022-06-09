Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, in partnership with the Rome Area History Center, will bring a new program to the Rome/Floyd County community this summer.
The 2022 Summer Author Series will bring three noted writers to Rome, in June, July and August. The first event in this series features archaeologist and author Pat Garrow and will take place on Thursday, June 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center located at 305 Broad Street.
While Garrow is best-known in Rome for the archaeological work he has performed at Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, he is also a noted author. Released by University of Tennessee Press in 2020, “Changing Sides: Union Prisoners of War Who Joined the Confederate Army” explores the practice of recruiting soldiers from captive prisoners, a tactic used by both the Union and Confederacy due to manpower shortages toward the end of the Civil War. Some of the Union recruits for the Confederate military that Garrow focuses on in his book include the Brooks Battalion, a unit composed entirely of Union soldiers who wished to join the Confederacy and were not formally recruited; Tucker’s Regiment and the 8th Battalion Confederate Infantry recruited mainly among Irish, German, and French immigrants.
In his presentation, Garrow will reveal his research findings and information discovered while writing this book, and will sign copies of his book for those in attendance. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.
This presentation is free and open to the public and is co-sponsored by the Rome Area History Center.