Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host a new fundraiser – the Holiday Cake & Pie Raffle Nov. 1-12.
Participants will have a chance to win a gift certificate for a cake from Honeymoon Bakery or pie from Pick O Deli while they help raise money for the museum and property, a the National Historic Landmark here in Rome.
The Holiday Cake & Pie Raffle will take place Nov. 1 – 12 and participants can visit the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org on these dates and click on the online store to purchase tickets for a chance to win a gift certificate.
Participants may buy as many raffle tickets as they like toward a particular gift certificate to ensure their odds for the raffle. Raffle winners will be chosen and notified on Nov. 13 and may pick up their gift certificate anytime during museum operating hours, Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum will raffle off five gift certificates for 6” Honeymoon bakery cakes each valued at $25, one gift certificate for a Honeymoon Bakery cake up to 10” in size valued at $125 and five gift certificates for pies from Pick O’ Deli restaurant, each valued at $15.
Raffle tickets will cost $5 each for a chance at a pie, $10 each for a chance at a 6” cake and $20 each for a chance at the largest cake.
The raffle is hosted by Friends of Chieftains Museum, Inc. with all proceeds going directly towards maintaining the museum.
For more information about the raffle or the museum, visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.