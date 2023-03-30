Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host its annual Herb & Plant Sale at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.
The event will take place in the Village Building at the fairgrounds, rain or shine. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Sale Chairperson Virginia Hunter has brought together a dedicated group of volunteers for this year’s sale. As expected, they have selected the finest plants suitable for growing in our area from several well-known regional nurseries. All plants are healthy and fresh — they’re delivered just before the sale.
The sale will feature a selection of herbs, native, and unique heirloom plants as well as several varieties of tomatoes. Plenty of annuals and perennials will be available. Knowledgeable volunteers and Master Gardeners will be on hand to help you select the right herbs and plants for your garden.
Shoppers may also purchase containers at the sale or bring their own clean pots for the gardeners to design and plant on-site for an additional fee.
Credit and debit cards will be accepted in addition to checks and cash. All proceeds benefit Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home.
The Herb & Plant Sale is sponsored by Friends of Chieftains Museum, Inc.