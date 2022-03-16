After two years of online sales, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will once again host the annual Herb & Plant Sale in-person at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The Chieftains Herb and Plant Sale will be held this year on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 in the Village Building at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, rain or shine.
Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Sale Chairperson Virginia Hunter has brought together a dedicated group of volunteers who plan to make the sale a success this year. As expected, they have selected the finest plants suitable for growing in our area from several well-known regional nurseries. All plants are healthy and fresh — they’re delivered just before the sale.
The sale will feature a selection of herbs, native, and unique heirloom plants as well as several varieties of tomatoes. Plenty of annuals and perennials will be available, allowing customers a chance to refresh their sun or shade plants after this latest cold snap. Knowledgeable volunteers and Master Gardeners will be on hand to help visitors select the right herbs and plants for their garden.
Shoppers can also purchase containers at the sale or bring their own clean pots for the experienced crew of gardeners to design and plant on-site for an additional fee.
Credit and debit cards will be accepted in addition to checks and cash. All proceeds benefit Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home. The Herb & Plant Sale is sponsored by Friends of Chieftains Museum, Inc.