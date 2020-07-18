Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is offering the fourth and final themed packet as part of the “Summer Camp in a Bag” program, which goes on sale on Monday, July 20.
The museum recognizes that many summer programs and summer camps are not available to students and families this summer due to quarantine restrictions and that parents may need new activities for students now that school has ended. In response, Chieftains offered two themed activity bags in June and two themed activity bags in July to provide families with fun projects they can do from home while learning about Cherokee history and culture.
The final “Summer Camp in a Bag” kit has a “Pollinator” theme and features all of the supplies and instructions for a variety of activities for one student including a butterfly Cherokee syllabary activity, make your own seed packet, wildflower seeds, make a butterfly mask, make a bee finger puppet, create your own cupcake liner flowers, five coloring sheets, and a pack of crayons.
The cost for each “Summer Camp in a Bag” kit is $15 each plus tax or $25 plus tax for two bags. If paying by credit or debit card, a small processing fee may be charged. Chieftains Museum members will receive a 10% discount on the total of their purchase. All proceeds from the “Summer Camp in a Bag” program will go directly towards maintaining the museum during the closure due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The “Pollinators” activity bag will be available for pre-sale starting Monday, July 20 through Monday, July 27 and will be available for curbside pick-up from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday July 31st. To order your kit, visit the “Store” section of the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or email at chmuseum@bellsouth.net.
For more information about the museum and our regular programming, visit our website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.