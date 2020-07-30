Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host a new fundraiser in August.
The Chieftains BBQ-to-Go Sale will feature smoked baby back pork ribs and whole hens as well as a cake raffle to raise money for this National Historic Landmark.
The BBQ-to-Go Sale will take the place of the museum’s annual Low Country Boil and BBQ held annually in August in order to follow public health mandates and CDC guidelines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chieftains BBQ-to-Go Sale will allow customers to pre-order wood-smoked whole racks of baby back pork ribs as well as whole hens through the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org or by calling at 706-291-9494 from Aug. 1-8. Racks of ribs will sell for $35 each with whole hens selling for $25 each.
Customers may drive by to pick up their smoked meats at the museum in three shifts on Saturday, Aug. 15th. Customers may choose their time slot for pick up when ordering online.
In addition to barbecue, the museum has partnered with Honeymoon Bakery to provide 10 cakes for the museum’s first ever online cake raffle as part of the Sale. Each cake is 8” in size and will feed 10-12 people. Customers will have a variety of flavors to choose from, including carrot, caramel, classic white, German chocolate, Italian cream, red velvet, sour cream chocolate, strawberry, white raspberry Victorian, and a giant white cupcake.
Raffle tickets are $5 each and will go on sale on the museum’s website during the barbecue sale, Aug. 1-8. Participants can buy as many raffle tickets as they like toward a particular cake to ensure their odds for the raffle. Raffle winners will be chosen after Aug. 8 and can pick up their cake during the barbecue pick-up at the museum on Aug. 15.
New fundraising initiatives are essential for non-profit organizations like Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home where visitation has been hit hard by the COVID-19 health crisis in 2020.
“We thought this curbside sale would not only provide a way to sustain the museum but provide our community with a delicious summertime meal for their family and friends,” said Chieftains Museum Executive Director, Heather Shores. “We appreciate all of the support the museum has gotten in 2020 and want to make sure we can sustain this important historical site in the years to come.”