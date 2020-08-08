Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is hosting a new fundraiser this week. The Chieftains BBQ to Go Sale features smoked baby back pork ribs and whole hens as well as a cake raffle to raise money for this National Historic Landmark in our community.
The BBQ to Go Sale will take the place of the museum’s annual Low Country Boil and BBQ held annually in August in order to follow public health mandates and CDC guidelines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chieftains BBQ to Go Sale allows customers to pre-order delicious wood-smoked whole racks of baby back pork ribs as well as whole hens through the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org or by phone at 706-291-9494 until Saturday, Aug. 8. Racks of ribs sell for $35 each with whole hens selling for $25 each. Customers may drive by to pick up their smoked meats at the museum in three shifts on Saturday, August 15th. Customers may choose their time slot for pick up when ordering online.
In addition to barbecue, the museum has partnered with Honeymoon Bakery to provide ten cakes for the museum’s first ever online cake raffle as part of the Chieftains BBQ to Go Sale. Each cake is 8” in size and will feed 10 to 12 people. Customers have a variety of flavors to choose from, including carrot, caramel, classic white, German chocolate, Italian cream, red velvet, sour cream chocolate, strawberry, white raspberry Victorian, and a giant white cupcake. Raffle tickets are $5 each and are on sale on the museum’s website during the barbecue sale, until Aug. 8. Participants may buy as many raffle tickets as they like towards a particular cake to insure their odds for the raffle. Raffle winners will be chosen after August 8th and may pick up their cake during the barbecue pick-up at the museum on Saturday, Aug. 15.
New fundraising initiatives are essential for non-profit organizations like Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home where visitation has been hit hard by the COVID-19 health crisis in 2020.
“We thought this curbside sale would not only provide a way to sustain the museum but provide our community with a delicious summertime meal for their family and friends,” said Chieftains Museum Executive Director, Heather Shores. “We appreciate all of the support the museum has gotten in 2020 and want to make sure we can sustain this important historical site in the years to come.”
The Chieftains BBQ to Go Sale is hosted by Friends of Chieftains Museum, Inc. with all proceeds going directly towards maintaining the museum.
Don’t forget to place your order for the Chieftains BBQ to Go Sale before the event ends this Saturday, Aug. 8.
For more information about the Chieftains BBQ to Go Sale or the museum, visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org or contact them at 706-291-9494.