Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is currently hosting its second annual BBQ-To-Go Sale.
Originally scheduled to end Thursday, the sale has been extended until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The sale once again features smoked baby back pork ribs and whole hens for sale to raise money for this National Historic Landmark in our community.
The Chieftains BBQ-to-Go Sale allows customers to pre-order wood-smoked whole racks of baby back pork ribs as well as whole hens through the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org or by phone at 706-291-9494.
Racks of ribs sell for $35 each with whole hens selling for $25 each. Customers may choose one of two time slots for picking up their smoked meats when ordering online. Those who purchase barbecue may drive by to pick up their orders at the museum in two shifts on Saturday, Sept. 25.
New fundraising initiatives are essential for non-profit organizations like Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home where visitation has been hit hard by the COVID-19 health crisis in 2020-2021.
“We thought this curbside sale would not only provide a way to sustain the museum but provide our community with a delicious meal for their family and friends,” said Chieftains Museum Executive Director, Heather Shores, who added, “We appreciate all of the support the museum has gotten in the past two years and want to make sure we can sustain this important historical site in the years to come.”
The Chieftains BBQ-to-Go Sale is hosted by Friends of Chieftains Museum, Inc. with all proceeds going directly towards maintaining the museum.
For more information about the Chieftains BBQ-to-Go Sale or the museum, visit online at www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.