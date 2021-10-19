The Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is the new location for this year's Chiaha Harvest Fair and this year's event features an impressive and eclectic musical lineup.
The popular fall festival is moving from Ridge Ferry Park to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds this year but will feature all the activities and attractions Rome and area residents have come to love about Chiaha. And one of those is live music.
Chiaha organizers pride themselves in bringing top-notch performers to the stage while also supporting young local talent. This year, stage manager Russell McClanahan has worked hard to find ways to include young musicians in a new way.
“We will be featuring young local talent in spotlight sets between band sets,” McClanahan said. “There is always a bit of time between bands for set up, so I saw an opportunity to give a young musician a chance to perform for the Chiaha audience.”
The Rome High School Red & Gold Elite Singers will be starting the festival off on Saturday morning, as well.
Local favorite Tim Reynolds will take the stage on Sunday in the 3-3:45 p.m. time slot. A native Roman and Model High School graduate, Reynolds has played his violin all over the world, including a spot on (I can’t find the name of the show, perhaps you know?).
Also gracing the Chiaha stage this year after some time away is Atlanta musician Caroline Aiken. Aiken is known for crossing the folk, blues and rock spectrum and has released seven albums, as well as performing with Bonnie Raitt and the Indigo Girls. Aiken takes the stage on Saturday from 2-2:45 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Pierce Pettis returns to Chiaha this year, as well. Pettis hails from Alabama and has a long career in the music industry. His latest album, “Father’s Son” was released in 2019 to critical acclaim in the US, UK and Europe.
Local talent rounding out the schedule includes Kindred Fire, Etowah Jacks and Russell Cook and the Sweet Teeth.
Chiaha Harvest Fair will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students and seniors, $1 for children 2-12, and children under 2 are free. For more information and the complete entertainment schedule visit the website at www.chiaha.org.
The lineup for this year's festival is as follows:
Saturday, Oct. 23
10 a.m. -- Rome High School Red & Gold Elite Singers
11 a.m. -- Etowah Jacks
Noon -- Pierce Pettis
1 p.m. -- Jones Family Band
2 p.m. -- Caroline Aikens
3 p.m. -- Reverend Hylton
4 p.m. -- Kindred Fire
Sunday, Oct. 24
10 a.m. -- Jason Lyles & the Legitimizers
11 a.m. -- Jeremy Wells
Noon -- Haley Pendleton
1 p.m. -- Lucas Smith
2 p.m. -- Beacham String Band
3 p.m. -- Tim Reynolds
4 p.m. -- Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth