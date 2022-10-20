One of the most popular fall events in Rome returns this weekend.
The Chiaha Harvest Fair will once again take place at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds and will feature the arts, crafts, food and fun Rome residents have come to expect.
The event will feature artists and crafters displaying and selling a variety of items including pottery, photography, woodwork, textiles, soaps, metalwork, plants and flowers, jewelry, glasswork, leather, yard art and paintings.
Food vendors are also a favorite at Chiaha and this year’s festival will feature fudge, candied apples, funnel cakes, sandwiches, tacos, barbecue, fried pies, turkey legs, boiled peanuts, pork skins, roasted coffee as well as a Chiaha staple, kettle corn.
A festival atmosphere isn’t complete without toe-tappin’ live music and Chiaha organizers made sure to line up a variety of musicians and bands to entertain crowds throughout the weekend.
Here’s the music lineup:
Saturday
Emily Lucas, 10-10:45 a.m.
The Dalis, 11-11:45 a.m.
Jule Medders, Noon-12:45 p.m.
Tim Reynolds, 1-1:45 p.m.
Reverend Hilton, 2-2:45 p.m.
Caroline Aiken, 3-3:45 p.m.
Kindred Fire, 4-4:45 p.m.
Sunday
Moon Crew with Parker Thomas, 10-10:45 p.m.
Haley Pendleton, 11-11:45 a.m.
Lucas Smith, Noon-12:45 p.m.
Jones Family, 1-1:45 p.m.
Tinsley Ellis, 2-2:45 p.m.
Glenn Phillips, 3-3:45 p.m.
Tim Reynolds, 4-5 p.m.
Chiaha will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $1 for kids 3-12 years old. Parking is free and handicapped parking is available.
Well behaved dogs are allowed at Chiaha. Dogs must be kept on a leash. Unruly and aggressive dogs will be asked to leave.