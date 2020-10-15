A community event that gives locals a taste of Chiaha just got a little more tasty.
The folks that bring the popular Kettlekorn snack to the Chiaha Harvest Fair will be selling their beloved treat at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop on Sunday during a special Fall Open House event.
The event is in support of Chiaha Harvest Fair artists and crafters, giving them a chance to showcase and sell their work like they would have done at Chiaha.
The Open House runs from 1-4 p.m. on Jackson Hill. Visitors hoping to buy Kettlekorn can stand in a socially distanced line or take advantage of the drive-thru line for curbside pickup.
There will be no pre-orders, and it’s a cash only transaction. Large bags are $9, Medium bags are $5.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the Chiaha Guild.