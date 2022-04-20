An upcoming festival in Lyerly will host lumberjacks, carnival rides and live music by American Idol golden ticket winner Corey Curtis.
Chattooga River Fest will take place at Angus McLeod Memorial Park in Lyerly on April 30 and May 1. The event is being hosted by the Chattooga River group, a local volunteer group.
The highlight of this year's event will be the All-American Lumberjack Show feature lumberjacks all the way from Minnesota who put on a show with two men competing in 10 events such as log rolling and axe throwing.
They'll offer a kids camp after each show where kids can learn to roll on logs in a giant pool as well as trying out a crosscut saw or axe throwing.
Showtimes are 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 30 and 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 1.
TJ Grogan will lead an online Fishing Tournament all along the Chattooga River from Trion to beyond Chattoogaville. For more information on the event, visit Facebook (Chattooga River Kayak Fishing Tournament), call 706-506-9576 or or email tgrogan@advancerehab.com. Registration is $45 and includes t-shirt & festival wristband.
There will also be a Kayak Paddle from the launch at Lyerly Dam to Chattoogaville. Those interested in participating can visit online at ChattoogaRiverGroup.org or contact Gena Agnew at 706-346-5256 or email gbagnew@aol.com. The cost is $30/single, $50/tandem and includes a festival wristband. The first 40 registrants get ditty bags and t-shirts.
The North Georgia Cruisers will be onsite at Angus McLeod Memorial Park on on Saturday, April 30. Kids can enjoy some rides at the kids carnival, catch the lumberjack show, and learn some neat tricks at one of the sports camps after the show.
There will also be vendors, outfitters, food, and a kayak raffle.
Here's a look at the live music lineup for the festival:
Saturday, April 30
1 p.m. - Jeremy Wells
3-5 p.m. - Mountain Rattle
6 p.m. - Corey Curtis (Chattooga County's American Idol golden ticket winner)
7 p.m. - Russell Cook & Sweet Teeth
Sunday, May 1
2 p.m. - The Briars
4 p.m. - Barbaric Yawps
6 p.m. - Pickin’ Chair Prophets
There will be free general and designated handicap parking in the Hammond Street lot. Handicap overflow (wheelchair & walker only) will be at the main park entrance. Additional parking will be available in the downtown area. No parking will be allowed along the road.
The General Gate for the Chattooga River Fest will be at the new parking lot at the corner of Hwy 114 (Alabama Avenue) and Hammond Street. Visitors will enter the park over the bridge; the welcome booth will be on the other side of the bridge. We will have a shuttle available for those who request it to get to the main festival area.
Gate admission is $5. Children 2 and under are free. Festival wristbands are required inside the park.
For additional information, visit ChattoogaRiverGroup.org or call Cindy at 706-857-4033.